Audio-Technica unveils new true wireless buds with noise-cancelling tech

The folks over at Audio-Technica reckon they’ve created the company’s most advanced set of true wireless earbuds ever. It’s a bold claim, but on paper the new ATH-ANC300TW (£209) buds are pretty impressive. For starters, the premium in-ears feature 5.8mm diamond-like carbon coated drivers that should faithfully recreate your signature jams, accessible button controls that facilitate quick tweaks on-the-go, support for the latest Bluetooth 5 wireless technology, and up to 4.5 hours of battery on a single charge, with another 13.5 hours stored in the portable charging case. What really helps the 300TWs stand out, however, is the inclusion of Audio Technica’s own QuietPoint hybrid noise-cancelling technology, which uses two microphones in each earbud alongside a high-precision digital processor to minimise ambient noise and place your music front and centre. Do you hear that? It’s the beautiful sound of artificial silence.