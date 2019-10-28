Apple AirPods Pro get noise cancellation and customisable fit

There are lots of good reasons to like Apple’s nifty AirPods – but when it comes to sound quality they’re not quite top of the pops. How does Apple usually solve problems like this? By releasing a new, more expensive version, of course, so say hello to the AirPods Pro (£249). With built-in noise cancellation, a custom high dynamic range amplifier and custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver, they adjust their performance to suit the shape of your ear, plus there’s a special Ear Tip Fit Test to ensure you’re wearing the right ones - no more one-size-fits-all approach here. They come with all the same Siri-powered tricks that you get with standard AirPods, plus the case charges wirelessly as standard. Can they match up to Sony’s class-leading WF-1000XM3? We’ll bring you a review as soon as our ears have been graced with a pair.