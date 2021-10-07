Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro in-ears make hi-res wireless audio more affordable

Even the most generous elf wouldn’t call £140 stocking-filler money. But Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds – which cost exactly that – are still a more affordable gift for audiophiles. Not simply another set of true wireless in-ears, the Liberty 3 Pro support LDAC audio (as well as AAC and SBC) for higher-quality wireless streams. And with sizeable 10.6mm dynamic drivers paired with balanced armature equivalents inside, sound should be detailed and distortion-free. Active noise-cancelling adds more bang for buck: the Liberty 3 Pro will tweak noise reduction to suit your surroundings and the pressure inside your ear, with three transparency modes on tap to let it all in. Fast charging promises three hours of listening from a 15-minute refill, while the backup case takes total battery life to 32 hours. Add touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and IPX4 water-resistance into the mix and Anker’s latest 'buds look like a steal.