AKG N60 NC Wireless are the perfect travel companion

If there's one thing guaranteed to ruin your commute, or any form of transport for that matter, it's other people. We like an impromptu chat with a friendly face as much as the next person, but when the rest is screeching kids, loud phone talkers, leaky earphones and terrible music, the need for occasional respite is understandable. Luckily the AKG N60 NC Wireless headphones are here to help, which offer 15 hours of wire-free noise-cancelling from a single charge (or 30 hours if you use the included cable), so you can enjoy your music without interruption. The memory foam leather earpads should be comfy enough for even the longest journeys, and handy on-ear controls mean you can skip track and adjust volume without reaching for your phone. The compact on-ear fit and foldable design is perfect for taking around with you too, plus the carry case will keep them safe when they're not on your noggin.