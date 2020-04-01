AKG launches true wireless buds with active noise cancelling tech

AKG has launched a new set of true wireless earbuds that rival the Galaxy Buds+ its parent company Samsung launched earlier this year. Unlike their in-house competitors, the AKG N400s ($178) boast Active Noise Cancellation technology and 12 hours of battery life in a single charge - compared to the 11 hours offered by the Buds+. The fast-charging battery can also deliver 1 hour of playback after a 10 minute charge, and can be maxed out in just 2 hours. Google Assistant and Bixby support also bring smart helpers into the mix, while touch controls make interacting with the in-ears a doddle. The N400's are currently only listed on the Samsung Korea website (thanks for the spot TizenHelp), but will hopefully make their way to other markets soon.