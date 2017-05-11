Wabadebadoo! The Sims is coming to smartphones

Many a month has been lost crafting ludicrous homes, trapping sworn enemies and generally wreaking havoc in the world of The Sims. Never, though, has it been properly possible to play on the go. Sure, there have been smartphone iterations, but none with the full complement of familiar features - until now. The Sims Mobile (free on Android and iOS, coming soon) will offer the whole suite of character customisation, home-building and life living - from falling in love to making tacos - with a new focus on legacy-building across generations, so you can waste even more of your real life living a tiny cartoon one.