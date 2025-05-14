Apple watchOS 12 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your Apple Watch?

Apple is working on its next major software update for the Apple Watch – watchOS 12. As you’d expect, watchOS 12 will work best with the latest Apple Watches, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming Series 11. But a whole bunch of older Apple Watches will also get the free software update – stretching back a few years.

But will your current Apple Watch get the update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured watchOS 12 system requirements.

Read more: I think iOS 19 will be the biggest free iPhone upgrade yet

Will my Apple Watch get watchOS 12?

Right now, we don’t have any rumours as to the compatibility for watchOS 12. Last year, watchOS 11 ditched support for the Apple Watch Series 5, making the Series 6 the oldest smartwatch that supported the update. That watch is five years old now, after releasing in 2020. However, there might be bad news for Series 6 owners this time around.

For the past few years, Apple has been axing new software support after five years due to older chip limitations. That puts the Apple Watch Series 6 on the chopping block for watchOS 12. Of course, we won’t actually know if this is the case until it officially launches.

As I mentioned, last year’s watchOS 11 update ran on all of the same devices as the previous version except the Series 5. watchOS 10 ditched support for the Series 4, and before that watchOS 9 finally dropped support for the Series 3.

There aren’t too many leaks or rumours about what to expect from watchOS 12, which suggests the update might be more of a minor iteration. Expect some tweaks, and potentially some design changes to mirror iOS 19. There may also be some new Apple Intelligence features that make their way to Apple’s smartwatches.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with watchOS 12:

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE (all versions)

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2025 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.