iPadOS 19 rumoured system requirements: will it run on your iPad?

Apple is working on its next major software update for the iPad – iPadOS 19. As you’d expect, iPadOS 19 will work best with the latest iPads. But a whole bunch of older Apple tablets will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.

But will your current iPad get the update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured iPadOS 19 system requirements.

Will my iPad get iPadOS 19?

Rumours suggest Apple is keeping the system requirements for iPadOS 19 the same as those for iPadOS 18. That one was pretty similar to iPadOS 17, but with a few exceptions. iPadOS 18 ditched support for the 6th-generation iPad, 2nd-generation iPad Pro (12.9-inch), and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). With iPadOS 17, Apple dumped support for the iPad 5 and iPad Pros from 2015 and 2016. Since iPadOS 19 has the same compatibility as iPadOS 18, every other iPad will likely be able to install it.

This update is set to be one of the biggest for iPads in a while. Early leaks and rumours point to a major redesign for iOS – in fact, the biggest change in design since the launch of iOS 7 in 2013. iPadOS is set to share the same redesign for Apple’s tablets. Couple that with Apple Intelligence’s roll-out finally finishing (so we can put it behind us), and we’re in for a big treat.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iPadOS 19:

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

Expect the new software to debut at Apple’s WWDC 2025 developers conference in June, before it rolls out to everyone in September.