Vanido will give you the voice you've always wanted

Tuneful as you are, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to warbling. Thing is, shelling out for a tutor - let alone actually having to sing in front of one - is not for the faint-hearted. Thankfully, there’s now another option: Vanido delivers three vocal exercises a day to your iOS device, covering the key skills to improve your singing. You can track your pitch (or lack thereof) in real time, while the lessons are tuned to your vocal range - so you can save the falsetto for the next Bohemian Rhapsody sing-a-long. Set goals, stick to them and you’ll be pitch perfect in a jiffy.