Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless earbuds summon your voice assistant of choice with just a tap

Remember wires? They were rubbish weren’t they? The latest brand to cut the cord on its in-ears is Sennheiser, who unveiled the next generation of the audiophile favourite Momentum line at IFA. 7mm dynamic drivers should mean they live up to their forerunners’ reputation in the sound department, while you can toggle the Transparent Hearing feature to better hear what’s going on around you. Bluetooth 5-enabled, you get longer range and faster speed, and the included charging case boosts battery life from four hours to 12. And as is standard in 2018, you can call on either Siri or Google Assistant just by tapping your bud. At £300, they’re gonna need to get full marks in every department, especially when Apple’s popular but already costly AirPods are just over half the price. We’ll find out in November.