Acer Swift Edge is a bantamweight big-screen OLED laptop

Acer is out to prove that big doesn’t also have to mean bulky with its latest creator-friendly laptop. The Acer Swift Edge might be packing a sizeable 16in screen, but it tips the scales at a slender 1.17kg – and at barely 13mm thick, should be no hassle for hybrid workers to carry between home and office.

A chassis built from magnesium-aluminum alloy should be sturdy enough to survive life on the move, and the battery should manage over seven hours, so you’ll be fine to work out of a coffee shop without needing to hunt down a free plug socket.

The AMD-powered thin-and-light has a 4K OLED panel that promises 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, near-instant response times and a peak 500 nits of brightness, so should do justice to streaming video services as well as spreadsheets. It’s been given the thumbs up from testing experts TÜV Rheinland for its eyecare credentials (think no flicker and low amounts of blue light) and is DisplayHDR True Black 500 rated to boot.

Power comes from an AMD Ryzen 6800U, an eight-core CPU good for 2.7GHz out of the box and as much as 4.7GHz when thermal limits allow. It’s paired with Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of rapid NVMe SSD storage, so should be able to handle most desktop duties without breaking a sweat. There’s also a Microsoft Pluton security co-processor on board to keep IT administrators happy, and biometrics for quickly skipping the lock screen.

Given it’s got productivity in mind, there’s no surprise Acer has provided plenty of ports at the sides. Twin USB 3.2 Type-C ports also handle fast charging, on top of HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone port. There’s also Wi-Fi 6E for super speedy networking.

The Acer Swift Edge will hit store shelves in October here in the UK, with prices starting at £1499. European and US customers can expect to pay €1499/$1499 respectively.