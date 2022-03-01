Sonos Roam SL: cheaper and just as waterproof as the original

Last year saw the arrival of the Sonos Roam, the first proper portable speaker from the original masters of multi-room, and today Sonos has announced the second: the Sonos Roam SL.

We were huge fans of the Roam thanks to its solid sound quality, provision for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and its lightweight, waterproof and compact design. The Roam SL doesn’t change much of that, thankfully: it looks virtually identical to the original and offers much the same set of features, including the ability to connect to your home Sonos system (or form a stereo pairing with a second Roam SL or Roam) via Wi-Fi but switch to Bluetooth when you’re away.

Speaking of away, the Roam SL’s rechargeable battery keeps pumping for up to 10 hours (which should outlast even the longest picnic), with 10 days of standby time. It comes with the same IP67-rated rugged build as the original and can be placed either horizontally or vertically due to a triangular shape which we’d liken to a short, squat and soft-edged Toblerone.

The one caveat: the Roam SL doesn’t have a microphone, which obviously means no Alexa or Google Assistant shenanigans but also removes the original’s Auto TruePlay feature, which uses Sonos’s audio smarts to automatically tune the soundstage for the current environment and surroundings. If you can’t live without that, you can still opt for the original of course – but the Roam SL is £20 easier on your wallet. The choice, as they say, is yours.

The Sonos Roam SL will be on sale from 15 March, priced at £159 and available in black or white finishes, but those who can’t wait to part with their cash can pre-order it right now at the Sonos site.