Most magic tricks lose the wow factor when you learn how they work.

The Honor Magic 2’s all-screen front is made possible by a clever slider mechanism, not too dissimilar from the ones we used to love back in the pre-2008 days. Or that you see today in the BlackBerry Priv.

Push up with your fingers on the Honor Magic 2’s back and the whole rear slides upwards to reveal the three selfie cameras.

These front cameras are the main reason we have notches these days. They need room, and a “zero bezel” phone just doesn’t have enough.

There must still be an ambient light sensor somewhere on the front, as this is what phones use to make auto brightness screens possible. No idea where it is, mind. Our best guess: behind the screen?

The trade-off for the Honor Magic 2’s style is thar it's a bit heavier than most, at 206g. But for some, the pure executive stress toy effect of the slider is worth it. That thing is weirdly moreish when you’re a bit stressed out at work.

Will it survive two years of constant use? No clue, and that’s a risk you take with a “new” design like this.

Slider aside, the Honor Magic 2 looks and feels like a typical top-end Honor. Its back is curved glass, highly reflective and with an ice cool blue gradient underneath. And the sides are aluminium.

The unusual concept makes this seem the sort of phone Oppo might make, as a serial producer of delightful weirdos over the years.

But after the first day it really doesn’t seem too odd. Particularly if you find selfies as appealing as sandwiches with bin-scraped filling most of the time.

Like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Magic 2 also goes all-out on login tech. Flip up the front cameras and they can be used to recognise your face, near-instantly. Or you can use the in-screen fingerprint scanner, which sits behind the screen.

It’s just like the Mate 20 Pro’s one. It works well most of the time, but isn’t quite as fast or reliable as the OnePlus 6T’s.

That this phone is also a conformist in other respects is a shame.

The Magic 2 does not have a headphone jack, so you need to use an adapter plugged into the USB-C on the bottom, or wireless headphones.

The Magic 2 also lacks any official water resistance.