Thank the 360-degree gods, GoPro got a lot right with its new OmniSync-directional action cam, the GoPro Max.

This all-seeing set of eyes grabs everything in its sights at every angle, then you get to frame it up when you come to edit it on your phone or tablet. It’s also an action camera, complete with water resistance and a tonne of other neat features.

The Max doesn’t exist in a 360-degree bubble. Insta360 launched the OneX last year, and the OneR this year. Between them, they offer lower cost omni-directional video, with the OneR also doubling up as an action cam too. What’s more, this isn’t GoPro’s first rodeo, with the GoPro Max replacing the hit and miss GoPro Fusion.

Far from being a one-trick pony, it doubles up as a 2.7K action cam too. It’s also a solid selfie vlogging cam and can be used in tandem with a self-facing screen for some ultra-wide vlogging. It also packs six microphones for directional stereo audio capture and shoots fantastically all-encompassing panoramic stills without any painfully awkward panning.