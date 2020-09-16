Two screens, better battery life, 5K video and even smoother stabilisation - if you’ve been holding out for a Hero, this could the one.

The running theme for GoPro in 2020 is ‘more’. More resolution, more battery, more features, more screens and more money. The Hero 9 Black packs a new 23.6MP sensor, up from 12MP and with these extra pixels comes extra power, most notably in the form of 5K video capture. That means you can pause your high-octane footage and grab 14.7MP screengrabs.

GoPro’s also swapped out the battery for a bigger, better performer, it’s upgraded features we love like HyperSmooth stabilisation, and added new ones - HindSight and Scheduled Capture.

It’s all packaged in a new, bigger body that’s still waterproof up to depths of 10m, and with a fancy front display, vloggers should be rejoicing at the prospect of looking at their stabilised mugs while doing their do. Despite all its boosts, out of the box, the Hero9 Black might not be the best GoPro for you though.

Sure, its video resolution may be better than older GoPros, but the new 2020 edition loses a bit of the 2019 Hero8’s ultra-wide field of view. To get it back and then some, you’ll need to stump up for a Max Lens Mod, sold separately, and given the fact the camera’s already pricier than its predecessor, it might just be one compromise too many.