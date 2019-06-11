The first thing to talk about here is RockSteady. No, not the games studio, or the No Doubt album, OR the heartbreakingly underrated All Saints song.

When it comes to DJI, Rocksteady is its answer to GoPro’s HyperSmooth video stabilisation, and boy is it good. If you’re planning on picking up an action cam and just want the smoothest footage possible out of the camera with no editing or fussing, then the DJI Osmo Action betters the GoPro Hero7 Black.

Watching footage back, it’s as if you shot videos captured on the Action using a gimbal. It’s smooth but doesn’t look like wobbly jelly, like some stabilised footage does. So, the Osmo Action has the steadiest footage on the block, you can stop reading here and go and pick one up if that's your priority - except, that’s not the whole story.

RockSteady works at up to 4K resolution at 60fps (16:9), which stacks up identically to GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech. What’s different is that the live preview on either of the Osmo Action’s screens lags by about half a second when it's fired up.

This creates a weird visual echo, during which you see something happening in real life, then it happens on the screen shortly after - slightly odd if you’re vlogging, but catastrophic if you’re tracking a subject and need a real-time live preview to navigate the camera. Drop the framerate down to 30fps, and it gets rid of this delay.

As for video quality, the Osmo Action is a fantastic performer in good light. It aggressively exposes for faces, so makes for a great vlogging option - especially when paired with that front display. Skin tones captured by it look healthy and natural, and even when backlit, a subject will still be visible. Naturally, this can come at the expense of backgrounds, so occasionally, skies can be blown out, but generally speaking, in challenging conditions we found it to perform better than the GoPro Hero7.

Having said that, the GoPro produced a flatter image, which was generally easier to tweak in post-processing, so if you want to edit your footage, it could be the better option for you.

As for low light photos and videos, just like GoPros, it’s terrible.

When the lights go down, grab your smartphone, with flagships like the Huawei P30 Pro and iPhone Xs and Sony Xperia 1 wiping the floor with any action cam around at night.

If you’re after the widest angle possible, the GoPro Hero7 wins out. This isn’t noticeable in the default modes, but with GoPro’s SuperView option, it expands the field of view to 170 degrees, albeit with a fair bit of fisheye distortion. That’s by comparison to the 145-degree field of view captured by the Osmo Action.

Sound is captured respectably, but for anything with serious depth to it, you’ll need to use an external microphone. On the plus, the wind noise reduction works well, and voices don’t sound as warped as they do when the feature is fired up on the Hero7 Black.

The camera also supports voice controls, and these worked great. What was truly disappointing was the Mimo app, that's meant to enable an Android or iOS device to act as a live preview controller for the Osmo Action.

Working across three devices, a Sony Xperia One, a Huawei P30 Pro and an iPad Air, 2nd Gen, we were unable to get it to connect more than once - and we tried at least 20 times, resetting the Osmo Action, and the phones multiple times.

As for battery life, we were pleasantly surprised with the Osmo Action. It’s able to capture over 60 minutes of 4K footage at 60fps, and if you’re shooting in short bursts, will last a day for most outdoor escapades.

Alternatively, for long shoots or weekends away, you can buy a couple of spares and swap them out.