When you consider its size and, well, physics, the GoPro Hero8 Black is bonkers. You shake, it stays still and holds onto detail like a champion, but it isn’t without some minor quirks.

Right up until dusk, results look detailed and smooth at up to 4K resolution 60fps, and its ultra-wide-angle gets everything in shot. In the dark though, use your phone.

The Hero8 Black features four artificial lenses - narrow, wide, wider and widest - despite the fact it has only one camera module, cropping into the super-wide optical focal length. Then there’s HyperSmooth 2.0, which has three levels of stabilisation. Boost is the big dog, cropping into your shot for mind-bendingly smooth capture - the smoothest on any camera we’ve ever used. Clarity does suffer a bit as a result though, so we generally left it at standard or high.

If you’re a fan of time-lapses, then TimeWarp 2.0 will tickle you pink. Why 2.0? It now has auto speed detection and GoPro’s speed ramping means you can tap the screen when you want to slow down the timelapse effect, keeping frame rates consistent, then speed it up again. This slipping in and out of life on fast forward creates stunning footage.

GoPro’s new capture presets mean anyone can get shooting with their Hero8 Black. They change frame rates, resolution and stabilisation presets to make sure you don’t waste space on your memory card, but still prioritise the footage you’re after.

It also streams live at 1080p, bettering the 720p resolution of the Hero7 Black, and there’s a GPS inside too, so you can geotag your adventures. As for photos, quality is good and the Hero8 Black can grab huge, expansive landscapes. That said, your smartphone is better if you’re not looking for ultrawide snaps.