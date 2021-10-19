The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is a formidable phone when you first get it out of the box – at 207g it’s noticeably 30g heavier than the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 we’ve been testing recently and feels very hefty in the hand. It certainly looks very much like we expected from the initial summer reveal and subsequent leaks.

So what are our thoughts after a couple of days of using this phone? Our first impressions are many and varied and our full review is on the way (plus that of the flagship Pixel 6 Pro) but we’ve got to say that this is a flagship Android phone to be cherished and the price is extremely compelling, starting at £599 for the 128GB version, there’s a 256GB version, too which will cost £100 more. The Pixel 6 Pro costs a considerable £250 more at £849.