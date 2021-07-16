Google Pixel 6 preview: Everything we know so far

Google made a controversial move with last year’s Pixel 5, dropping down to mid-range specs in an effort to make a more affordable Android 11 handset with premium perks in tow.

It was a very solid phone with smooth performance, 5G speeds, and excellent battery life, but it wasn’t a top-end flagship - and it wasn’t particularly exciting, particularly with such generic design. But now it sounds like Google is charging course yet again, as leaks and rumours suggest a pair of more distinctive, more powerful Pixel 6 models coming this year.

Good news for fans of Google’s particular flavour of Android? Quite possibly. Here’s what we know so far.

(Images via Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech or OnLeaks, as marked)