If the Forerunner doesn’t exactly feel like a £470 watch in the hand, that’s because most of best features are hidden under the hood.

Like previous Forerunners, the 935 can track virtually every sport under the sun (including running, cycling, swimming, skiing and paddle sports), and tracks your every move using a combination of GPS, an altimeter and a barometer.

But the most interesting new features, particularly for anyone who doesn’t like leafing through stats and graphs, are the new training analysis tools. Garmin’s Forerunners and Connect software have always excelled at setting up training plans and tracking your minutiae, but now they can match the likes of Polar’s V800 by showing exactly how well (or not) your body is coping with the load.

The new ‘Training Status’ and ‘Training Load’ tools will analyse your workouts and fitness levels over a week and beyond, then tell you whether you’re overtraining, race ready or going a bit easy in your sessions. This is the kind of detail that you just don’t get with smartwatches.

Another feature I particularly liked the look of is ‘Training effect’, which marks your session out of five for both aerobic and anaerobic benefit. To run a faster triathlon or distance race, you need a bit of both in your training diet – so it’s very useful to see your session broken down in such a clear way.

So are there any black marks? Though the Forerunner 935 is waterproof, its optical heart rate monitor still doesn’t work underwater, so you’ll need the HRM-Tri or HRM-Swim straps to get data about your ticker while swimming.

That’s understandable if Garmin doesn’t think underwater optical HR readings are accurate, but I’ve been enjoying getting a ballpark idea of my swimming heart-rate with the Apple Watch recently. And the Forerunner 935’s ‘Tri bundle’ with HR straps costs an eye-watering £590.