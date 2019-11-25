And when we say running, we mean that literally, by the way. This early sequence is a heart-pumping, action-heavy smorgasbord of combat and parkour as you try to get to grips with your burgeoning powers.

Never is the action more Uncharted-y than it is in this introductory section, training you to look up and around and not just barrel forward, executing bad guys as you run from corridor to corridor. Within ten minutes of booting it up, you'll be skating, climbing, plank-walking and leaping to and from vines as the masterful tutorial teaches you all you need to know about Fallen Order's plentiful platforming.

Sadly, Cal doesn't traverse as fluidly as Nathan Drake, which means sometimes you'll find yourself forgetting to hit L2 to get him to climb, or – worse – plummeting to your doom for missing a jump – a real pain given you lose XP, a little like Dark Souls, if you're pushed to the respawn screen. The combat, however, is deliciously satisfying, no doubt in part to the electrifying graphics and sound effects that cannot fail to immerse you.

That said, while satisfying, don't go into this thinking fighting is easy. While there are four difficulty levels (which can be adjusted at any time, too), combat requires a tactical approach due in part to your exhaustible Force meter. You'll need to parry and block, often and successfully, and experiment with your skills to learn how best to chain offensive and defensive moves together, particularly as your skill-set expands.

As you settle into the game proper, however, you'll be mesmerised by its gentle exploration, canny puzzle design, and tight, rewarding combat sequences. As you discover meditation points – used to manage your skill tree and replenish your Life and Force meters at the cost of respawning foes – and pick up new abilities, returning to planets already explored opens up whole new opportunities thanks to the secrets and items hidden in its Metroidvania-inspired level design. It's not always welcomed – one player's Metroidvania is another's backtracking, after all – but you're usually rewarded for going out of your way.