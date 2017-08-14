Are you sure we’re not back in the ‘90s?

With everyone playing Crash Bandicoot, Wipeout and a spiritual Banjo-Kazooie successor, we're starting to wonder whether we somehow passed out in a DeLorean during the New Year’s celebrations.

Most interesting of all these retro rebirths, though, is Sonic the Hedgehog. He was one of the biggest stars of the decade, but ever since? He crashed harder than Macaulay Culkin. That’s not down to any lack of trying on Sega’s behalf, either. We’ve seen Sonic undergo more reboots than Batman and James Bond combined.

But now, it seems Sega (with the help of developers Handcannon and PagodaWest Games) has finally figured out the best way to get their mascot running at full speed again – return him to his Mega Drive origins.