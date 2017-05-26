So what’s new about the N. Sane Trilogy? Not that much, and that’s a very deliberate thing. Activision has done its best to rebuild every level as it was, only with an added gloss. Of the three Warped levels we were reintroduced to, each one was the same but every so slightly different. So the two-headed fiends in Double Header were now carrying roast turkeys as clubs instead of run-of-the-mill wooden batons and the rocket-firing menaces from Gone Tomorrow now have a target on their back that you have to destroy.

Everything is that bit bolder, brighter and more characterful than ever before, and that most certainly includes Crash himself. Whether he’s acending to heaven as a winged angel or playing an ill-fated game of apple volleyball with an Aku Aku mask, your favourite bandicoot is hilarious company. And with three console generations having passed since his first incarnation, Activision has been able to wring new shades of joy and anguish out of his furry little face. So you'll feel that extra bit guiltly about chortling over his many comical death animations.

Although the N. Sane Trilogy is by far the best-looking Crash game ever made, it’s not especially impressive for a modern platformer. Ratchet & Clank, Super Mario 3D World and Rayman Legends all have that extra bit of added polish, but that’s probably down to Crash’s decades-old heritage and the fact his developers were working across three games at once. Expecting 60 unique levels to be jaw-dropping in their own right is probably a bit much to ask.