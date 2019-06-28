The obvious difference between Samurai Shodown (yep, no W in that name) and its 2D-fighter peers is weaponry. They’re not just there for effect, either - this is very much a fighting game that wants players to feel just how dangerous those shimmering blades can actually be. Attacks can do absolutely enormous damage if timed correctly, and therefore it doesn’t pay to try and jump in button-bashing - a cool headed opponent will simply parry or sidestep predictable attacks and slash off half your life in a single blow.

This isn’t Bushido Blade or For Honor, though. The game’s roots are still firmly in the arcade tradition, with quarter-circle special attacks, projectiles and giant 15-foot jumps, but bouts play out noticeably different from Street Fighter’s, or even SNK’s own King Of Fighters. Typically, they’re more cautious and defensive, with lots of footsie play and a general hesitance to commit to anything.

On the other side, if you’re a confident, aggressive player, you can blast through a timid opponent’s weak defense and flatten them like a monster truck rolling over a hot wheels set.

Be warned, though - this isn’t a fighting game for the kids. Every blow sends showers of claret into the atmosphere, which splatters all over the combatant’s garb, and if you finish a match with a heavy strike, you can cleave your opponent in two or slice off a limb. It’s surprisingly gruesome - weirdly more so than the OTT gore of Mortal Kombat 11 - just leaving your strewn foe in two bits on the floor.