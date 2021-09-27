Metroid Dread is a big deal not only because it resurrects a series which has lay dormant for far too long, but because it concludes the Metroid story arc that began back in the ‘80s with the first game on the NES.

If you were looking to catch up on the other four mainline games (several of which have since been remade) in the 2D series before jumping into Dread - once dubbed Metroid 5 for obvious reasons - then good luck. The original Metroid is in the Nintendo Switch Online library, but you’re far better off playing its 2004 Game Boy Advance remake, which is far harder to track down. You’ll need a 3DS if you want to play a modern version of its sequel, while 2002’s Metroid Fusion, which is the entry before Dread so presumably the most important in terms of plot, is currently stranded on the Wii U’s Virtual Console for those who don’t still have a GBA (or an emulator that we Do Not Condone) hanging around.

That just leaves Super Metroid, the legendary SNES game which luckily is on Nintendo Switch Online and is still widely regarded as the best in the series.

Don’t fancy doing any homework? No biggie. Story tends to be secondary to gameplay in this series anyway, and having played the first few hours of Dread as Metroid dabblers, rather than afficianados, we didn’t feel like not having encyclopedic knowledge some 30 years in the making was getting in the way of our experience.

All you really need to know is that you play as once again as Samus Aran, a bounty hunter who was under the impression that she had successfully eradicated the shape-shifting and extremely hostile X parasite. But after receiving an unsourced video transmission from the planet ZDR that suggests otherwise, Samus heads there to investigate, and very quickly finds herself deep beneath this alien planet’s surface, away from the safety of her ship and in a fair bit of trouble.