Both Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda might be celebrating not insignificant anniversaries this year, but it’s the Metroid series that Nintendo is showing some unexpected love to in the second half of 2021.
Link and Mario are the Japanese giant’s favourite sons for sure, but look at any best games of all time lists online and you can bet your house that you’ll see at least a couple of Metroid games right near the top. Expertly combining puzzling, platforming, action and nonlinear exploration in a sci-fi universe dripping with atmosphere, the adventures of bounty hunter Samus Aran are up there with anything the medium has to offer.
While we continue to wait for a proper look at Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo shocked gamers tuned in to its 2021 E3 Direct presentation by announcing the first brand new 2D Metroid game in nearly 20 years. Originally intended as a Nintendo DS game but eventually cancelled, presumably due to the handheld’s technical limitations, Metroid Dread is a game that most fans understandably gave up on years ago.
And if a new Metroid wasn’t enough, Nintendo has also decided to make Dread the launch title for its new Switch OLED model, with both hitting shelves on the same day.
We’ve played the first few hours of the game on the new hardware at Nintendo's UK HQ, and came away desperate to play more.
State of play
Metroid Dread is a big deal not only because it resurrects a series which has lay dormant for far too long, but because it concludes the Metroid story arc that began back in the ‘80s with the first game on the NES.
If you were looking to catch up on the other four mainline games (several of which have since been remade) in the 2D series before jumping into Dread - once dubbed Metroid 5 for obvious reasons - then good luck. The original Metroid is in the Nintendo Switch Online library, but you’re far better off playing its 2004 Game Boy Advance remake, which is far harder to track down. You’ll need a 3DS if you want to play a modern version of its sequel, while 2002’s Metroid Fusion, which is the entry before Dread so presumably the most important in terms of plot, is currently stranded on the Wii U’s Virtual Console for those who don’t still have a GBA (or an emulator that we Do Not Condone) hanging around.
That just leaves Super Metroid, the legendary SNES game which luckily is on Nintendo Switch Online and is still widely regarded as the best in the series.
Don’t fancy doing any homework? No biggie. Story tends to be secondary to gameplay in this series anyway, and having played the first few hours of Dread as Metroid dabblers, rather than afficianados, we didn’t feel like not having encyclopedic knowledge some 30 years in the making was getting in the way of our experience.
All you really need to know is that you play as once again as Samus Aran, a bounty hunter who was under the impression that she had successfully eradicated the shape-shifting and extremely hostile X parasite. But after receiving an unsourced video transmission from the planet ZDR that suggests otherwise, Samus heads there to investigate, and very quickly finds herself deep beneath this alien planet’s surface, away from the safety of her ship and in a fair bit of trouble.
Ready for adventure
To say the Metroid games are renowned for their gameplay is understating it a bit. The series is at least 50% responsible for launching an entire subgenre, known as Metroidvania - the “vania” part referring to Castlevania - which is basically shorthand for a game whose interconnected world gradually unlocks to the player as they gain items and abilities that grant them access to previously inaccessible areas. Oh, and there’s usually a load of baddies to fight along the way, too.
So like the side-scrolling 2D Metroids before it, Metroid Dread has you exploring a mazelike alien world which opens up as Samus regains the suit augmentations she lost after arriving on ZDR.
Unlike many modern Nintendo titles, Metroid Dread isn’t going to hold your hand. We were surprised at how few tutorials there were in the first hour, with the game refreshingly trusting us to work a lot out for ourselves. Dread feels like a stylish marriage of old and new, its old-school gameplay made to feel modern thanks to incredibly slick animations and quality-of-life tweaks.
Even before she starts acquiring power-ups, Samus feels fantastic to control. The famous bounty hunter was straight away hopping off walls, sliding under gaps and countering enemy attacks. You can free aim anywhere on screen by holding the Switch’s L button, and the game seems pretty generous, at least initially, with its replenishing of your health and missiles. The map (which you will use a lot) is also handy, letting you highlight specific doors you know you’re able to enter and flashing over areas that the game wants you to know are worth exploring. Note that you’ll still need to access save points to save your progress, though.
As we made our way through the first few areas, receiving occasional tip offs from Samus’ humourless computerised boss, Adam, we unlocked the charged power beam, the ability to grip to parts of previously unscalable walls and - towards the end of the demo after an excellent multi-stage boss fight with a sort of mutant scorpion - an invisibility cloak which Samus can use to sneak past enemies unnoticed. And stealth, as we're about to explain, is quite useful in Metroid Dread.
You looking at EMMI?
We’ve got this far into the preview without mentioning the EMMI robots, which is where Metroid Dread really earns its name. Metroid games have always been about feeling alone and isolated as you slowly uncover unfriendly alien-infested worlds, but Dread introduces another level of tension.
A seven-strong unit of EMMI (Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier) robots was first sent to ZDR to find the source of the mysterious transmission, but when Samus arrives it quickly becomes clear that they’ve turned very nasty indeed, and will attempt to kill her on sight.
As you explore the planet you’ll enter clearly defined EMMI zones, in which a terrifyingly agile robot will stalk you and engage as soon as you’re spotted. At this point the best strategy is nearly always to leg it to safety, which sets up some thrilling chases that force you to choose from multiple routes in a split second. If caught you will have a brief (and we really do mean brief) window to escape, but a game over screen is all but inevitable. Sneaking is encouraged.
It’s not totally hopeless, though. After your first EMMI encounter you’ll discover an enhancement to Samus’ arm cannon that temporarily lets her penetrate the robot’s defences and destroy it. All of a sudden the power dynamic switches and you can line up a shot as the robot prowls towards you.
We battled multiple EMMI during our demo and think their ever-looming presence is a great addition to the game, especially once you’re able to take them down. It’s not quite Alien Isolation levels of jump scare horror, as the game makes very clear where the EMMI are and where they’re not at all times, but this is definitely scarier than your last adventure in Hyrule or the Mushroom Kingdom.
OLED it be
We played Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and it’s a great launch title for the system, to our eyes running at a silky smooth 60fps in handheld mode at all times, with colours really popping on the new, slightly larger display. Those deeper blacks, too, are very easy on the eye, and Dread's contrasting palette really showcases the benefits of OLED.
For some reason we weren’t allowed to flick out the much improved kickstand and try the game in tabletop mode, but that’s definitely going to be a much more viable option now.
This being a 2D game, the Switch OLED is more than powerful enough to run it, and Dread looks absolutely gorgeous in motion, but we naturally still couldn’t help wondering how it might have looked even better if the long-rumoured "Switch Pro" power boost had materialised.
We’ll know in time whether the OLED alone is enough to make up for the new Switch keeping the same internals, but if you’re planning on picking one up at launch and want a game to make the screen sing, Metroid Dread looks set to tick all the important boxes.
Metroid Dread Initial Verdict
Metroid Dread is a long time coming, and as it’s set to tie a bow on a story arc that spans three and a half decades, expectations will be high.
Whether this is the finale hardcore fans have dreamed about remains to be seen, but it’s surely a good sign that we really didn’t want to put down the Switch when our demo came to an end.
Metroid Dread will inevitably be compared to brilliant modern Metroidvanias such as Hollow Knight and the Ori series, but they don’t have the legacy of Samus, and we’re really hoping that the conclusion of this particular storyline also marks the beginning of an exciting new era for one of Nintendo’s greatest ever series’.