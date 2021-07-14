For all of Breath of the Wild’s strengths, plenty of Zelda fans still crave for the series’ traditional structure of acquiring new items for conquering cleverly designed dungeons, and Skyward Sword has this in spades.

If anything, you’re getting double the dungeons as even the overworld sections are just as inventive, such as some genius time-shifting traversal and puzzles that preceded similarly lauded set pieces in Dishonored and Titanfall 2 by a good five years.

Occasionally, it goes overboard in its delivery, especially in the latter half where you’re basically backtracking and forced to undertake a few annoying collectathon trials. Yet this is overall a minor blip, especially when even backtracking still opens up to new areas. And yes, there is one boss you have to fight multiple times, but it still offers something new each time.

What makes each area so engaging is the way you interact with them using Link’s abilities. Designed around motion controls, cleverly repurposing seemingly casual shovelware ideas into meaningful mechanics, familiar items are given a new twist, such as bombs that you can throw or roll like a bowling ball. Old favourites like the bow and hookshot aren’t even available until much later, as the game prefers to delight with new gadgets like piloting a flying mechanical beetle or blowing away sand (and some impromptu housework) with the ancient gust bellows.

The best feeling is still holding the Joy-Con as if you were Link yourself wielding a sword and shield, with enemies designed to challenge your ability to slash in eight directions. This does require a bit more care to ensure you’re slashing in the correct direction, sometimes requiring you to feint in another direction first, and some enemies will punish you for swinging mindlessly.