The first creature you encounter in Journey to the Savage Planet is the “Pufferbird". Bouncing about like a bunny rabbit and gazing at you with big puppy dog eyes, the avian alien is positively precious...right up until the point you boot it to death.

The adorable little beast contains a valuable resource needed to craft your pistol. So, given the choice of cuddling with it or literally kicking the carbon out of it's fluffy body, you find yourself – somewhat reluctantly – letting loose on its beaked face.

Of course, by the time you meet the Pufferbird's armored friends later in the game, you won't think twice about not only ending them, but leveraging the likes of explosives and acid to ensure the job's done right.