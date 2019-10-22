The game begins as you’re awoken from cryosleep only to discover that you’re among a group of colonists consisting of Earth’s brightest that were left abandoned in space. It soon falls to you to find a way to unfreeze the remaining colonists who might be the source of Halcyon’s salvation against the corporations and its totalitarian authority, The Board.

The journey there will require hopping around Halcyon’s planets and moons, each with their own factions and goals that you’ll also be bumping heads with or helping. There’s Terra 2, home to an industrial backwater town like Edgewater, as well as the luxurious district of Byzantium, while the terraformed moon of Monarch is one of the vastest.

In any case, these usually require fast-travelling to reach in their own self-contained maps, while entering a large building or getting into some caves or an underground hideout also requires a loading screen to reach.

All maps are distinct in their design, the alien flora and fauna adding more colour than another brown nuclear wasteland, and they’re refreshingly free of bugs - though you’ll still have to deal with the dangerous wildlife or lawless marauders always around to cause trouble.