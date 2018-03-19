Ten years in the making, the fifteenth (but not really) Final Fantasy is one of the strangest games we’ve played for a while - but that’s no bad thing.

When you sit back and think about Final Fantasy XV, a mixture of emotions wash over you. As a fan, there’s relief that it actually exists and you can play it. But how it got made at all, and how it ended up in the state it shipped in, is fascinating.

Announced ten years ago as a completely different game, then switched to newer hardware and a completely different game engine, before replacing its director and finally breaking ground a decade later? The very definition of development hell.

Despite it often feeling like the most Western game in the series yet, it is tied to the past in ways that are baffling, and sometimes a bit of a shame.

One problem lies with the story. The developers presume you have seen the tie-in prequel movie, Kingsglaive, to such an extent that for a good while, you will honestly have no idea what is going on aside from the very basic key facts.

It’s like a greatest hits of the series’ storylines, which is to say it’s not awful, but certainly not great. Even if playing as Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucis throne, with magical abilities to phase in and out of space to warp across the battlefield, sounds lke an absolute blast.