To say Crackdown 3 is a long time coming is a bit of an understatement.

For context, when the third game in the Microsoft-exclusive open-world crime fighting series was first unveiled, most people would have assumed Brexit was a cereal, analysts were predicting the death of Nintendo, and Roy Hodgson was the England manager.

But after numerous delays, the Terry Crews simulator is finally here, and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you’ll be able to download it from day one.

Throughout its development cycle, much has been made of Crackdown 3’s cloud-based environmental destruction tech, which uses a dynamic physics engine powered by Microsoft’s Azure platform. But it turns out that the apparently next-gen blowing up of buildings is only possible in the game’s competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone.

The single-player campaign, then, is a far more traditional Crackdown experience, and what’s remarkable is how little the series has moved on in its 12-year lifespan. While there’s mindless old-fashioned fun to be had here, Crackdown 3 feels like little more than a shinier remake of the 2007 original, rather than the unmissable exclusive that, let’s face it, ol’ Microsoft could really do with right now.

This is a review-in-progress. We'll update with a star rating after spending more time with Crackdown 3's multiplayer component, which wasn't available for much of the review period.