The set-up goes like this: you play a man (voiced by James McAvoy) who comes home to find his wife (voiced by Daisy Ridley) greeting him with a special dessert in the fridge and a surprise. However, exactly five minutes into this impromptu date night, a man claiming to be a cop (voiced by Willem Dafoe) knocks on the door and barges in to arrest your wife for murder before tying her to the ground.

Any attempt to talk or resist results in you being knocked to the ground or choked out, only for you to find yourself back at your front door, the only person who remembers what just happened. But how do you change this outcome, how do you convince your wife that you’re trapped in a time loop, and why is it happening to you?

Some of these beats will definitely feel familiar for those who’ve seen the Bill Murray classic, from how hearing Ridley singing to herself in the bathroom echoes the torturous repeat of Sonny and Cher’s ‘I Got You, Babe’ each time you fail, to finding ways to prove to your reasonably sceptical wife of your predicament.

Considering this is all seen from a top down perspective, with no facial expressions to read, the three stars do a tremendous job of bringing out the emotional drama of the situation, as well as a surprising dose of deadpan humour, while Dafoe is never not menacing when he makes his fateful appearance.