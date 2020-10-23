The Fitbit Sense is able to monitor various aspects of your physical health, but perhaps its most interesting new feature is the EDA Scan app, which measures electrodermal activity as a possible indication of your body’s response to stress.

EDA is linked to the regulation of our internal body temperature, but there is also ongoing research into its relationship with emotional arousal, including stress. An EDA sensor measures variations in skin conductance, which can increase as a response to a simultaneous increase in sweat gland activity, something that may occur when you’re feeling stressed.

If that all sounds a bit complicated, you’ll be relieved to learn that Fitbit’s application of the technology is actually pretty simple. To do an EDA scan, all you need to do is boot the app and place your palm over the stainless steel frame that surrounds the watch for two minutes, trying to keep as calm as possible. You can also do a guided mindfulness session of up to 60 minutes, with different meditations to be found in the Mindfulness section of the app.

When you’ve done that you log how you’re feeling and the Sense shows you how many EDA responses it recorded in the timeframe. Numerous different factors can trigger an EDA response, but the accepted wisdom (according to Fitbit anyway) is that the fewer you have, the calmer you are. The idea is that the more of these brief meditations you do, the better you’ll understand your body and how it deals with stress.

It’s not always completely clear what the watch is trying to tell you, and a bit confusing when you see multiple EDA responses despite feeling pretty relaxed throughout your scan. Again though, EDA changes can be caused by lots of different factors.

The Sense definitely got us thinking more about that aspect of our health, though, and that was surely Fitbit's goal. But it's a shame that you have to boot the app each time you want to check on your stress levels. That feels a bit counter-intuitive. If the EDA was continuously running in the background it could tell you when it receives a high volume of responses and encourage you to do some breathing, rather than expecting you to come to it.

A more comprehensive picture can be found in your Stress Management score, which pulls in various pieces of data to calculate an overall daily score. More on that shortly.