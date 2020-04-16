Aside from that new GPS, one of the biggest headline features is Active Zone Minutes (AZM). It’s Fitbit’s attempt to use heart rate data to inspire us to move with more intent and intensity and ditch the blunt instrument of chasing step counts.

You start earning AZM when your heart rate hits the fat burn zone and you get double the credit for the minutes you spend working higher up the heart rate scale in the cardio and peak zones. The zones are personalised to you, based on your age, resting heart rate and max heart rate and the Charge vibrates to let you know when you’re moving between the zones.

The initial weekly targets are based on World Health Organisation recommendations that Earthlings should aim for 150 mins of moderate or 75 mins of vigorous weekly activity in order to reap health benefits like lower risk of heart disease, stroke and early check out.

If you’re already more active, you can also set your own targets. One tiny frustration here is that upping your target is done one tap a time. Raising it to 60 minutes per day, for example, meant tapping a plus symbol 170 times.

Rewarding intensity isn’t a new concept, Apple has been offering this for a long time as part of its addictive activity rings and Garmin also tracks intensity minutes on its fitness trackers. But Fitbit has a skill for presenting things with a simplicity that resonates and that’s very much the case here. The Active Zone Minutes concept is infinitely more fun and engaging than step counting. For example, walking to the bus stop would only ever earn you a set number of steps, whereas with AZM you get rewarded not just for reaching the bus stop under your own steam, but how hard you work getting there. It’s a powerful motivator for anyone at the start of a fitness journey.

Beyond Active Zone minutes, the Charge 4 has many of the fitness-tracking features you’d expect including reminders to move, step count, calories burned, floors climbed. There’s also a SmartTrack Automatic workout detection feature that’s supposed to automatically start tracking a run, ride or walk after you’ve been moving for a customisable period of time. Though we couldn’t get this to work in any of our running or walking tests.

Beyond getting a sweat on, if you want to manage stress, there are two and five-minute guided breathing sessions you can access on your wrist.

For women, there’s also female health tracking that lets you log your period, symptoms and get predictions for when your next period is due and your fertile window. You can also use the Fitbit Charge 4 to tap into a world supporting fitness and training content such as video guided workouts, training plans and challenges but most of this is locked behind a premium account paywall for a not-inconsiderable extra £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.