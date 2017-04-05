Still, for most people this is probably the best tracker Fitbit has made so far. That’s because it’s works well on lots of levels, letting you dig deeper if you start to get a taste for stats, without hitting newbies with a tidal wave of graphs.

The backbone of the Alta HR”s usefulness is its ‘SmartTrack’ exercise detection. This does an excellent job of recognising what kind of exercise you’re doing (I was particularly impressed by its ability to pick up on bike rides), and automatically logging the distance, calories burned and your heart-rate zones.

Is it the most accurate heart-rate tracker you can buy? No, particularly when compared to a chest strap. When I also pitched it against a larger GPS sports watch and the Apple Watch, it seemed to take more of a middle ground with my heart rates, and was generally slightly less reactive to highs and lows.

But, like much of the Fitbit’s performance, the mantra is ‘good enough’. For most types of exercise, it gives you a clear summary of the time you’ve spent in each heart-rate zone (peak, cardio and, the big one, fat burn), plus a graph of your average heart rate, ready to scroll through when you’re eating a well-deserved doughnut. And all without having to press a single button.

This is a good thing, because interacting with the Alta HR’s screen isn’t a lot of fun. You wake up the screen with a double tap, but its responsiveness is akin to prodding a groggy drunk, and it seems particularly reluctant when you’re exercising. It's also pretty hard to read in sunlight, which means I rarely used its phone notifications. Some may see it as a plus that the Alta HR can act as a watch, but I’d prefer to trade the screen for more style and waterproofing.

Should you buy the Alta HR for your keen runner or cyclist? Though it lacks Connected GPS, it is actually possible to use your phone’s GPS and add that mapping data to your logged runs, by using the Fitbit app’s ‘MobileRun’ feature. The only difference is that you start the activity on your phone rather than the tracker.

But this is only for runs, walks and hikes, and you can’t press a button to start a new workout in the same way as a Charge 2. This is really the dividing line for the Alta HR: it’s great for health-tracking and being an autopilot tracker for general sporting, but runners and cyclists will still want the accuracy and detail of a GPS watch.

One thing that the Alta HR does share with a dedicated sports watch, as opposed to a smartwatch, is great battery life – it lasted at least a week between charges for me, and sometimes slightly more. Considering how small and capable it is, I think the Alta HR deserves a small round of applause for this.