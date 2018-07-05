The Ace is a fairly simple device. It has no buttons at all, and your kid instead operates it by tapping the screen: twice to wake it and once afterwards to cycle through the three info screens.

Note that the display’s not a touchscreen – taps are actually registered by the accelerometer. That means that swipes won’t work here and while my kids found it easy enough to use, they did complain that it wasn’t always very responsive (not their actual words; they’re only eight).

You’ll need to pair it with a smartphone to be able to set it up and view most of the data. If your child doesn’t yet have a smartphone, that means linking it to your device and using the new Parent and Kid modes to control it. More on this later.

The fact that it’s based on the Alta’s hardware means there’s no heart-rate tracking – that comes on the more expensive, grown-up, Alta HR – and there’s no stair-counting either. More positively, there’s no place here for calorie counting or data about body-fat – kids have enough body-image pressure on them as it is, so this is very much a good thing.

So what you’re left with is step-tracking, active-minute counting and sleep-logging, of which only the first two can be viewed on the device itself; sleep-tracking data is accessible via the app.

That’s pretty basic, but Fitbit has tried to add a few extra features to liven things up.

Challenges, for instance, let your child take on family members or friends to complete the most steps in a certain time, while Adventures give them a sort of digital excursion around Yosemite or New York. These come with photos and ‘hidden treasures’ along the way, and definitely have potential.

The Ace will also display text messages and incoming phone calls if it’s linked to your child’s phone – which could come in handy for getting their attention when the phone is in a school bag – and it’ll show them reminders to move if you’ve set certain goals.

Finally, they can choose from one of 10 watchface designs. None are particularly kid-focused – there’s nothing cartoony, for instance – but they’re all easy to read.