WTF is Wi-Fi 6?

Is there a more powerful force in 2020 than Wi-Fi?

Internet down at work? Might as well sack it off and go to the pub. And what’s the first thing you do when you get there? Ask for the Wi-Fi code. Even on the London Underground people use the few seconds you spend at each station to try to suckle at the teat of Virgin Media’s free hotspots.

But our invisible overlord is about to change for the better. Wi-Fi 6 first appeared in products announced at CES in 2019, but you could almost count the number of devices that supported it on the antennae of a wireless router.

A year later and things are looking a lot more promising. But what is Wi-Fi 6 and will it do more than just make your downloads slightly faster?