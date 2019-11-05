WTF is dark mode?

Seriously? Why not take a wild guess? OK, for those still struggling, it changes the colour scheme of your phone, tablet or computer so the screen isn’t quite so bright. It’s not just an aesthetic choice either, although it does look pretty smart – dark mode can help take some of the strain off your peepers, particularly if the room’s gloomy.

It can also help to squeeze a bit more life out of a device’s battery, although it’ll depend on what type of screen tech it uses. On phones with OLED displays dark mode should make the battery last a bit longer because the pixels don't have to work so hard, but the way LCDs work means you don’t see the same benefits there.