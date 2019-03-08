WTF is a Citymapper travel card?

When it comes to getting around London by public transport, an Oyster card is no longer the only game in town.

That’s because our favourite public transport app Citymapper is rolling out its own all-you-can-eat pass, covering pretty much all methods of getting from A to B. And indeed, C, D and E. Amazingly, it’s actually cheaper than using Oyster.

Sounds good, right? So how does it work? Where does it cover? And – most importantly – how do you get one? Read on as we navigate all you need to know.