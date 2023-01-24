What is Apple One? Apple’s all-in subscription package explained

I must have this right now! Give me a buy button to mash!

Head to Settings on an Apple device, tap your name, and tap Subscriptions. Apple will unsubtly nudge you in the right direction with an option to sign up to ‘Apple One’. Tap that and then pick from relevant tiers – and get a one month free trial if eligible. If you want to sign up the old fashioned way, i.e. on a MacBook Pro less than two years old, then you can do that here.

Whether you should sign up depends on what you’ll save over your existing Apple subscriptions (possibly a fair whack if you have several), what you’ll use, and how much you care about Fitness+ – only available in the most expensive tier. If you’re wondering what the perks to Fitness+ are, aside from the ability to walk upstairs without wheezing, then let us guide you weary traveller.

If you’re absolutely desperate to sign up, then have at it. Just don’t complain to us that you feel guilty chucking over thirty quid a month at Apple when you aren’t continuously simultaneously exercising, bopping to the top 40, reading news, watching telly and duffing up aliens in the latest frenetic Apple Arcade blaster.