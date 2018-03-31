Which iPad should you buy?

Now this is the iPad that we all know and love from years ago. Apple released a new, core 9.7in iPad in 2017, and now the 2018 edition is here with a couple of key upgrades - and a lower price, amazingly.

Apple's latest iPad is a bit trimmed down from the iPad Pro, expectedly, given the price difference. The A10 Fusion processor here is a smidge behind the A10X Fusion in the Pro models, although there shouldn't be much of a performance difference in day-to-day usage. The screen lacks anti-reflective coating, so it's not quite as much of a pleasure to look at in bright lighting. Likewise, the stereo speakers don't hold up to the four speakers on the Pro models, and the 8MP camera here is a bit dated.

But the addition of Apple Pencil support in the 2018 model is an enormous upgrade for anyone who wants to jot down notes, sketch, annotate documents, or scribble to their heart's content. The Pencil is still pretty pricey at £89, but at least the total buy-in for a compatible model has dropped considerably. It is lacking the Smart Connector for other accessories, however.

All things considered, this feels like the iPad for the vast majority of people. It's the cheapest of the bunch at £319 for the 32GB model, it's still plenty powerful, it still looks great, and it'll run any apps, games, or media you throw at it. And now Pencil support makes it vastly more appealing. For most buyers today, this is probably your iPad.

Buy the iPad (2018) if… you want a well-rounded, well-priced tablet with Pencil support