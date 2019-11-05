What's new, Alexa? The 22 best Amazon Echo skills

Many of us have welcomed Alexa into our homes with one Amazon Echo device or another, but the conversation can get awfully quiet at times.

See, Alexa is rather reserved: she's not going to start the dialogue, and you need to have the right talking points handy to have a meaningful chat. The voice assistant can do a lot of things, certainly, but it can take a while to figure out exactly what her capabilities are.

Luckily, we're here to help. We've already walked you through how to master the Echo with an array of skills, features, and tweaks, and now we're highlighting 19 of the top skills you'll actually want to use. You can activate these by asking Alexa, or by searching in the Skills section on the Alexa smartphone app.

We'll be updating this list regularly with new additions, and the latest picks here are marked as such. Now get to chatting up your robo-helper!