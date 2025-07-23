I love my iPad, but this colour e-ink tablet does one thing better

I’ve got an iPad mini and Apple Pencil set-up, which is ideal for taking notes and light productivity tasks. The latest iPads have lots to offer in terms of features and ecosystem, but there’s also one thing it’s never quite nailed – comfort over long stretches of screen time. That’s exactly where TCL’s new Nxtpaper 11 Plus steps in with a colour e-ink display.

While this e-ink slate is clearly not designed to replace an iPad outright, its unique screen technology makes a compelling case for a second device dedicated to reading, writing, and creating. Plus, I think its display is much better than my iPad’s.

At the front of this tablet is TCL’s Nxtpaper 4.0 panel – a colour e-ink display that ditches harsh backlighting in favour of a more natural, glare-free experience. There’s also a matte display option, like the one on the iPad Pro. It’s the kind of screen that should be easier on the eyes straight away, especially in brighter conditions or after long sessions. The colour reproduction promises to look rich, but the real appeal is in how little effort it takes to look at it for hours at a time.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the display experience promises to be smooth, so it shouldn’t feel sluggish like some e-ink panels. Colour accuracy is excellent, and support for a pressure-sensitive T-Pen makes it more than capable for creative work.

This tablet doesn’t force you to compromise between productivity and comfort. Inside, you’ll find a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chip and a large 8000mAh battery, which means it should keep up with multitasking without struggling. With IP54 splash resistance, it’s durable enough to throw in a bag and forget about. There’s also support for reverse charging, so it can top up a phone or pair of earbuds in a pinch.

The Nxtpaper 11 Plus includes AI-powered features like Text Assist and Writing Assist. They can help tidy up emails, summarise meeting notes, or translate conversations. Voice Memos auto-transcribe in real time, Circle to Search is here, and there’s even a dedicated shortcut button that makes it easier to jump between tools with a tap or swipe.

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus with 256GB storage is available to order now for $250/£299. In the US, you can pick it up from retailers like Walmart, and in the UK, from Very and Currys.