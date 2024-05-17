What is Ultra Retina XDR? Apple’s latest display tech explained

When launching the latest iPad models, Apple unveiled a new type of display tech for the higher-end iPad Pro model. It’s called Ultra Retina XDR – which follows Apple’s “Retina XDR” naming. If you’re eyeing up one of the new Apple slates, you’ll want to know what this flagship display feature actually is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s Ultra Retina XDR displays.

What is an Ultra Retina XDR display?

The Ultra Retina XDR display is debuting on the iPad Pro (M4). Apple claims it’s the best OLED display ever shipped in a device of its kind. A normal Retina display is any Apple screen that has a pixel density high enough that you can’t see the pixels. Meanwhile, a Retina XDR display is a Retina display that supports extreme dynamic range (XDR). So what warrants the new “Ultra” in front?

The Ultra Retina XDR display promises rich, vibrant colours thanks to its wide colour gamut. The display uses OLED technology, which emits light through each pixel for higher contrast and resolution without the need for a backlight. Apple’s gone a step further with a Tandem OLED design, which uses two OLED panels to crank up the brightness and maintain colour accuracy across the entire screen. It’s like an OLED Retina XDR display on steroids – hence the new “Ultra” moniker.

Apple’s Ultra Retina XDR display still supports XDR and HDR, meaning it delivers a wide range of dark and light areas in photos and videos. Deep blacks, bright whites, and all those juicy nuances in between. So, whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series or editing photos, it should look pretty spectacular.

ProMotion and True Tone are not exactly new but still worth a mention. ProMotion gives you that silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is a godsend for scrolling and gaming. True Tone adjusts the display to match the lighting of your environment, making the viewing experience more natural and easier on the eyes. Handy for when you’re burning the midnight oil.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home