What is Tubi? The Fox Corp-owned streaming service explained

Another day, another streaming service is vying for your attention in the highly competitive market. This time, it’s the turn of Tubi, a Fox Corporation owned streaming platform that offers free, ad-supported content.

Tubi isn’t exactly new. It’s been available in the US, Mexico and more locations for a while now. However, now, Tubi is coming to the UK, and that means competing with the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more. But what is it? Is it worth your time, and how does it compare to the big dogs? Read on to find out.

What is Tubi?

Play

Much like its rivals, Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by the Fox Corporation. Its a direct rival to the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+, and is set to launch in the UK.

The service is already available in the US, where Fox says it has almost 80 million monthly active users. For UK viewers, says Fox, Tubi will offer more than 20,000 films and TV series. This will include on-demand content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount, MGM and more. Tubi also produces its own original content.

Where will it be available? And when will it arrive?

For UK citizens, we’re not 100% sure where Tubi will be available. We do know access will be granted through the Tubi webpage and smartphone app, but other connected devices have not yet been confirmed.

Looking to the US, Tubi is available for free on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity X1, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony Smart TVs, PlayStation and the web.

When it comes to a UK launch date, we do not know this just yet but be sure to check back in when we do.

