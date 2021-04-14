What to expect from Apple’s 20 April Spring Loaded event

The next Apple event is on 20 April – and Apple says it’s ‘spring loaded’! Whatever that means. Perhaps Tim Cook will reveal iPhone Lightning ports can now fire projectiles at anyone who says they like Android phones.

Anyway, an Apple event means shiny new things – but which shiny new things? As ever, the rumour mill continues to churn, and so we’ve combined its guesswork with Stuff’s patented predict-o-hat to reveal five Apple products that might rock up next week.

You can watch online on 20 April at 6pm UK time/10am PDT. And Stuff will cover all the important announcements on the day – so check back again then.