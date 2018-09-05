What to expect from Apple’s 12 September 2018 ‘Gather round’ event

Fire up your crystal balls, because an Apple Event is imminent. On 12 September at 10am PDT (6pm in the UK), Apple will reveal the new devices you’ll immediately want in your mitts.

If you’re on ‘the list’ (in a good way), you’ll watch everything live at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater. Mere mortals can stream the event on an Apple device, or Edge on a PC. (Apple adds other platforms “may also be able to access the stream” using Chrome or Firefox, but isn’t making any promises.)

Until then, Stuff is wearing its best prediction pants to help write this list of educated guesses about what Tim Cook and his merry band of corporate executives are planning.