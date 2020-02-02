Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas – 20 great tech presents for him and her

Let’s be honest – it can feel impossible to go gift shopping for Valentine’s Day.
You spend the few weeks leading up to the day rifling through waves of present ideas, figuring out what feels “right” - what doesn’t feel too forward, what feels like enough, etc. So many questions that you inevitably end up saying “enough of this, I’m just going to get a gift card.”
But you can do better than that, and that’s why we’re here! If you have a gadget nerd in your life (or subtly want to buy gadgets for your other half that you’d personally like to use), we’ve got you covered. We’ve gone around the Stuff team and picked a list of 20 great tech gifts that show your partner just how special they are to you.
Apple iPad
Go big. You will both enjoy this present. We don’t need to sell you on the versatility or enjoyment of having an iPad. We can let the review do that for us. But what we will say is that in the context of a loved up couple, this works great as a Netflix binging device while cuddling up in bed.
Bose Frames
Looking fly! In an entire category of their own, Bose Frames marry sunglasses with wireless headphones for what our very own Matt Tate called “a bit of revelation” when it comes to being able to walk the streets and take in the sounds while also being able to hear your favourite podcasts.
A nifty bit of tech that will make for an effective present as we move quickly into spring and summer.
Nintendo Switch
No, we’re not talking about the Switch Lite (even though that’s a cracking portable console). Valentine’s Day is about bringing people together, and nothing quite beats getting closer to the one you love by thrashing them at Mario Kart. There are also plenty of co-op games too if you’d rather work together!
Apple Watch Series 3
As new generations of Apple Watch get introduced, the previous models always get a price cut, making the already fantastic Series 3 an even better purchase.
It brings a whole new dimension to your iPhone use and we can’t recommend it enough – not just for yourself but as a Valentine’s pressie.
Fitbit Versa 2
Looking for something a bit more fitness focussed? You can’t go far wrong with a watch with the word “fit” in the name. As it was put in our review, we love the super long battery life, built-in Alexa assistant and enough fitness capabilities for all.
Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
Available in a wide variety of styles, Fossil’s gen 5 beast is one of our favourite Android wear watches. Plus, it comes in so many styles fit for any wrist out there. So long as you’ve paid attention to your partner’s style and don’t get them something they hate, then you’re golden.
Philips PH 805
The gift of amazing audio is often overlooked. But the right song played at the right time in life can make anyone’s day better.
With that in mind, you don’t want to necessarily be spending hundreds of pounds on some top tier cans, but Philips manages to squeeze punchy, expressive sound into their PH805 headphones. Plus, you’ve got active noise cancellation and a beasty 30-hour battery life.
Amazon Echo Show
By extension, if we talk about Google’s smart home devices, we’ve got to address Amazon’s on the same list.
Usually a little bit cheaper than the big G’s contributions, but packing a similar level of gadgetry. The Show is a little smaller than Google’s Nest Hub that we recommended earlier, making it ideal for the likes of the bedroom or a more understated piece for the living room.
PlayStation classic
Some people like Sega. Some like Nintendo. We really like the PlayStation classic for its value for money and incredible range of titles packed into the tiny retro box.
A top gift for those always looking back lovingly at their favourite games of old. Plus, the modding community is incredibly rife for the PS classic, as you can dramatically increase the library with just a USB stick full of games.
Amazon Kindle
Sometimes, nothing beats curling up with a good book. Take that reading bug into the 21st century on the cheap with Amazon’s cracking Kindle with built-in backlight.
Roomba 980 robot vacuum
What could be a better Valentine’s Day present than the gift of not having to do chores anymore?
I know it doesn’t sound romantic when I say it, but we’re going for quality investments that last you a long time, and nothing quite says “I love you” like being able to cuddle up and watch a film more often while the Roomba takes care of everything!
Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT
Blow the dust off those old vinyls, go grab some new ones from Fopp and treat the one you love to a brand-new turntable.
With a super-sturdy build and fantastic audio production, we love Audio Technica’s LP60-XBT model. Its minimal design fits nicely with any living room.