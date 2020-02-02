Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas – 20 great tech presents for him and her

Let’s be honest – it can feel impossible to go gift shopping for Valentine’s Day.

You spend the few weeks leading up to the day rifling through waves of present ideas, figuring out what feels “right” - what doesn’t feel too forward, what feels like enough, etc. So many questions that you inevitably end up saying “enough of this, I’m just going to get a gift card.”

But you can do better than that, and that’s why we’re here! If you have a gadget nerd in your life (or subtly want to buy gadgets for your other half that you’d personally like to use), we’ve got you covered. We’ve gone around the Stuff team and picked a list of 20 great tech gifts that show your partner just how special they are to you.