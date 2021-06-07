Upvoted: Bluetooth Keyboards

If you're serious about a WFH set-up, you'll know that you need a swish laptop stand, a second monitor, and most importantly, a Bluetooth keyboard.
Not all Bluetooth keyboards are born equal, some make typing quite unpleasant, and some run out of battery too quickly, some make better cricket bats than something to type on.
Not here though, we've picked only the finest button-covered rectangles that'll bring joy to you and your loyal digits.
The fashionable fingerer: Apple Magic Keyboard (£99)
Like comfort food for Apple fans, the clean and minimalistic Magic Keyboard brings everything you’d expect to the table: a sleek design, a solid mechanism and hassle-free pairing with your Mac. It might lack bonus features like backlighting, but at least it’ll last a month or more between charges.
The emoji enabler: Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard (£70)
Microsoft’s answer to Apple weighs in at just 288g and is small enough to slip into any bag. But who cares? The best part is that you can instantly summon any emoji you desire thanks to a dedicated key (yes, really). It also has the ability to easily snap between three different devices.
The noisy nostalgist Azio Retro Classic (£161)
Want to ignore the aesthetic advances of keyboards from the past several decades? Get the loud and proud Azio Retro Classic. Inspired by the typewriters of old, its round mechanical keys bring an unapologetic thwack to typing, while a durable aluminium frame makes it feel luxurious and sturdy.
The snowy smoothie: Razer Pro Type (£140)
The Pro Type is a pure-white productivity powerhouse, with plenty of tricks crammed beneath its Daz-dipped backlit keys. Its mechanical switches promise a tactile experience without the ear-splitting clacks typically blasted out by mechanical rivals, and it’ll play nice with up to four devices.
The angled appeaser: Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard (£120)
Your achy wrists deserve a break, and Microsoft’s wavy board is the expert masseuse they’re looking for. Its split design lets your hands rest in a much more natural position, reducing strain. And despite its sensible purpose it’s a looker too, with a luxurious Alcantara palm-rest.
The kaleidoscopic clicker: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro (£200)
This Razer board has a super-speedy RF wireless mode in addition to Bluetooth, further proving that your losing streak is down to human error alone. Media controls are useful during de-frazzling breaks, while the colourful RGB backlit keys help offset the guilt of all those virtual murders.
The sofa surfer: Corsair K63 (£70)
Gaming in the full glory of a living-room TV setup is becoming more popular, especially with the advent of low-refresh-rate tellies. The K63 is part keyboard, part lap-tray, with a built-in mousepad and soft-touch wrist-rest. Can it also be used as a handy snack tray? Sure. We won’t judge.
The turbo tapper: Logitech G915 (£210)
Logitech’s Lightspeed tech aims to boost you to the head of the esports pile thanks to a 1ms response time (faster than many wired keyboards). Aimed at gamers who accept no compromises, it’s slim and light too, with a set of programmable macro buttons for an even bigger edge.
The crafty creator: Logitech Craft
The Craft is a festival of rounded edges, taking in the keys as well as the body, without a single corner in sight. This bold anti-pointiness look is complemented by a Creative Input Dial that can adapt to different functions depending on the app you’re using. From changing the volume of your music to altering brush sizes in Photoshop and much more, it makes this an ideal choice for fearlessly creative sorts.