Upvoted: Bluetooth Keyboards

If you're serious about a WFH set-up, you'll know that you need a swish laptop stand, a second monitor, and most importantly, a Bluetooth keyboard.

Not all Bluetooth keyboards are born equal, some make typing quite unpleasant, and some run out of battery too quickly, some make better cricket bats than something to type on.

Not here though, we've picked only the finest button-covered rectangles that'll bring joy to you and your loyal digits.