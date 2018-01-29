Ultimate Setup: the 14 best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo's new Switch is an all-in-one console, delivering both home and handheld experiences with a single device – but that doesn't mean it has absolutely everything you need right inside the box.
As with any other console, the Switch is lacking a couple of key accessories that can help boost your fun and ensure you can download and carry plenty of games. And those little Joy-Con controller nubs might not be the best way to play all of the biggest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Snagging a Switch soon? Here's everything else you should add to your basket.
Additional words by Chris Rowlands and Matt Tate
Orzly Carry Case (£13.91)
As an on-the-go console, you’re gonna require a good case for your Switch - and it needs to be a case that won’t demand too much space in your backpack. There are plenty of options out there, but after months of use we can vouch for Orzly’s protective carry case.
The machine fits snugly in the lower pocket and there are two stretchy straps to keep it in place. The screen-facing side of the flap is cushioned, so you won’t have to worry about scratches.
You’ve got eight pockets for cartridges, and the upper section is big enough to accomodate a number of rogue Joy-Cons. To top it all off, there’s a handle on the top that allows you to carry the Switch briefcase-style, should you want to.
Neon Green and Neon Pink Joy-Con set (£69.99)
Feel yourself regretting going all grey with your Switch purchase? Don’t sweat it. An extra pair of Joy-Cons will come in handy if you’re going to be doing a lot of multiplayer gaming, and Nintendo now offers a number of multi-coloured options.
This Neon Pink and Green combo is definitely going to catch the eye of commuters; exactly what you want when you’re nailing those drifts on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD (£69.99)
As portable power banks go, Anker’s PowerCore+ 26800 definitely weighs in on the larger side. But if you want something to prolong your Mushroom Kingdom adventures on a long haul flight, this bulky brick will take some beating.
Its whopping 26800mAh capacity should see you through multiple 0-100 recharges when fully juiced, and considering the Switch’s spectacularly naff built-in battery, we wouldn’t go any lower.
In addition to the USC-C port, Anker’s big guy has two standard USBs, so you can charge phones, tablets and laptops, too.
Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition (£59.99)
The Joy-Con controllers are incredibly clever and versatile, clipping onto the screen when playing portably, acting as two separate controllers for impromptu multiplayer, or slotting into the Joy-Con Grip for a more traditional controller-like experience - but the Joy-Con buttons and sticks are shrunken compared to typical home gamepads, making it quite unsatisfying for a hardcore TV-based gaming session.
Instead, you'll want to wield the official Pro controller, which is definitely rather expensive at £60 but well worth it to enjoy Zelda in comfort. It's essentially an Xbox One controller with Switch branding and translucent plastic, claiming a 40-hour charge from its built-in battery.
This special Edition Splatoon 2 version features colourful handles (you can never have too much neon green and pink) and a splat design across the front.