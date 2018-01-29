Ultimate Setup: the 14 best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo's new Switch is an all-in-one console, delivering both home and handheld experiences with a single device – but that doesn't mean it has absolutely everything you need right inside the box.

As with any other console, the Switch is lacking a couple of key accessories that can help boost your fun and ensure you can download and carry plenty of games. And those little Joy-Con controller nubs might not be the best way to play all of the biggest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Snagging a Switch soon? Here's everything else you should add to your basket.

Additional words by Chris Rowlands and Matt Tate