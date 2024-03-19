The PS5 Pro is looking like a highly specced out beast

We’ve been eagerly anticipating news of a new PS5 console for a while now. While we can expect the PS5 Pro to be a much more powerful beast than its older incarnation, some new leaks have given us some insight into just how powerful the new Sony console will be.

The new leaks say that the PS5 Pro will have a system memory of 576 GB/s (18GT/s), a 28% increase over the 448 GB/s (14 GT/s) standard PS5. The CPU between the PS5 and the PS5 Pro is unchanged, but the Pro has something called a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode”. This is takes the CPU to 3.85GHz, a 10% boost over the standard console.

Audio has been upgraded in the PS5 Pro too. Performance has been upgraded by 35%, as the ACV operates at a higher clock speed over the standard PS5.

PS5 Pro: what do we want?

Sony hasn’t officially announced the PS5 Pro just yet, but it’s coming. In addition to the CPU boost, we’d like the PS5 Pro to deliver higher resolutions and faster frame rates for top quality gaming. We’d enjoy some built-in cloud gaming features too. A console that played more nicely with PlayStation Plus would be worth the upgrade.

Until Sony officially announces the PS5 Pro we don’t know for certain when the new console will arrive. However, we’ve already mused on an improved PS5 being released in time for Grand Theft Auto VI, which will potentially see the PS5 Pro arrive at some point in 2024.

